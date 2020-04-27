Watch: The Young Bucks Tease The Revival's Arrival in AEW

The Young Bucks gave a major hint that the team formerly known as The Revival will be arriving in All Elite Wrestling soon on the latest Being The Elite. The episode ended with Matt and Nick Jackson sitting in the latter's backyard when they noticed something up in the sky. The camera then cut upward to reveal three letters written in the air — "FTR." The pair first started an online "beef" with The Revivial several years back, coining the phrase "F— The Revival" on their weekly YouTube show. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, now Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, turned the phrase around to "Forever The Revival," then got their hands on the trademark for "#FTR."

The former Raw, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Champions were released by WWE in early April and have since teased where they might wind up next. If the Bucks are teasing their appearance on their own show, it's a safe bet to say they're bound for AEW.

This story is developing...

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.