Shane McMahon Recently Spoke With An AEW Champion

Shane McMahon’s future in professional wrestling has made headlines as of late. The prodigal son of WWE has spent his entire squared circle career in the sports-entertainment giant, beginning as a referee and eventually becoming an on-screen character and occasional wrestler throughout the Attitude Era. Shane exited WWE in 2009 to pursue other business ventures but made his way back to the family business in 2016. While his 2016 return started out hot, the late stages of it soured, as Shane was victorious in feuds against The Miz and Roman Reigns and even booked himself to outshine a number of top stars in the titular battle royal at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. This led to him being fired from WWE, an outside of an infamous one-off appearance at WWE WrestleMania 39, Shane hasn’t been seen since.

Shane McMahon’s Recent Conversation With AEW Champion

Shane-O-Mac recently bumped into an old colleague at the airport.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As first reported by PWInsider, AEW TBS and NJPW STRONG Champion Mercedes Moné and Shane McMahon crossed paths at Laguardia Airport in New York City earlier this week. Moné was flying out of New York following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which took place in Long Island. One source confirmed that one topic of Mercedes and Shane’s conversation was AEW.

Moné confirmed the story in her newsletter, sharing her perspective of the encounter.

“After it all, by only the fates aligned – I walked into the airport, was in line by the bagel shop when I suddenly looked up, and there he was, just as surprised as I was,” Moné confirmed. “My first day being a double title holder and the first wrestler and former WWE Superstar I see is McMahon….come on, if that isn’t the universe working in divine timing, I don’t know what else it could be.

“I’ve always loved Shane. When we locked eyes, we both kind of looked at each other like IS THAT YOU? Our faces lit up as we got to talking a bit and before he boarded his flight, he gave me his number… the rest as they say a history or maybe a mystery!”

Shane and AEW have been tied together for a couple of weeks now. The murmurs began after AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross suggested that Shane heading to AEW was not as crazy as it sounds. AEW President Tony Khan responded to these rumors by confirming he has never spoken to Shane but that he is “always welcome” in AEW.