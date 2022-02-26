AEW’s Orange Cassidy Earns Spot in Face of the Revolution Ladder Match on Rampage

Tonight’s AEW Rampage was a qualifying match for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match between Orange Cassidy and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed. After trading some barbs with Mark Henry they went to the ring. Bowens and Caster challenged Cassidy to rap a bit and he mocked them by kicking them and having some fun with the microphone. After they cleared out he said “word to your mother” and sent Bowens into the barricade. Caster knocked out Yuta with a chain and then Bowens slammed Cassidy into the side of the ring.

Bowens then rolled Cassidy into the ring for a pin but Cassidy kicked out. Cassidy looked a little out of it and that didn’t get better after Bowens slammed him down and went for another pin, but he kicked out once more.

Then Bowens knocked Cassidy outside only to distract the referee so Caster could get some shots in and do some damage on Cassidy. Then Bowens pulled Cassidy’s arms around the poster and put pressure on his arms, back, and neck. Another pin followed but Cassidy kicked out.

Bowens kept the attack up but Cassidy made a comeback, hitting some big kicks and knocking Bowens off his feet but Bowens then swung Cassidy around and slammed him down, ending it with a kick to the head, but Cassidy kicked out of the ensuing pin.

Bowens picked up Cassidy but he countered and then hit Michinoku Driver. Cassidy went after CDaster for a bit but that gave Bowens a chance to get back in. Cassidy battled back and broke Bowens’ hold, hitting with a number of punches to the body.

Bowens was then sent out of the ring by Cassidy and then hit a DDT and a second one on Bowens and went for the pin but Bowens somehow kicked out. Caster threw the boombox in the ring but the referee caught it and Cassidy kicked out of a pin. Then Bowens had him again but Cassidy kicked out a 2nd time.

Caster had the chain again but a masked man came up behind him and it was revealed to be Danhausen. He cursed Caster and paved the way for Cassidy to knock him out and then knock Bowens down and get the pin and the win.

Cassidy now joins Ricky Starks, Keith Lee, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Wardlow as part of the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at Revolution, and it should be one amazing match, though crazily enough we’re not even done building the lineup yet.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!