AEW's Thunder Rosa Teases In-Ring Return

It's been some time since wrestling fans last saw Thunder Rosa in a wrestling ring, but her anticipated return could finally be happening soon. Rosa has been out with a back injury since August of 2022, and she would have to relinquish the AEW Women's World Championship because of it. Rosa has been advertised for AEW Collision, but so far she hasn't appeared on screen yet, though she has been part of the Spanish commentary team. On social media, Rosa says she is ready for a return and wasted no time in calling out a challenger, which turned out to be CMLL's Stephanie Vaquer (H/T Fightful).

On social media, Rosa wrote, " Everyone has questions. My answer is I AM READY. Stephanie Vaquer, for my respect and friendship, you are one of the best, but there is no greater respect than competing in the ring. That is immortality. All that remains to be resolved is when and where? In Mexico or in United States, in AEW or in CMLL. If you also want it to happen, tag the bosses."

Rumors and Questions

Todos tienen preguntas. Mi respuesta es YO ESTOY LISTA. @Steph_Vaquer para ti mi respeto y amistad, eres una de las mejores, pero no hay mayor respeto que chocar en el cuadrilatero. Eso es la inmortalidad.

Solo faltan de resolver ¿Cuándo y dónde?

En #Mexico… pic.twitter.com/UTJjivTlJx — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) October 25, 2023

We'll have to wait and see if the match itself happens, though if Rosa is lining up her next challenger, it seems an in-ring return is indeed close. The last time Rosa gave an update it was promising as well, as during a conversation with AEW doctor Michael Sampson it was revealed she would be participating in a mini-match to see how she faired.

Sampson said, "Good news. She's been doing well, we're at week four. She's been religious with her training, as she always has been, but religious with her training, doing everything we've asked her to do. Next week, if I can share, we're going to be in Greensboro, and we're going to do a five-minute mini-match and see how you tolerate that. We're just taking the steps up. If that looks good, we're almost there."

Rosa then said, "You're telling me I'm almost cleared, cleared?" Sampson said, "You're almost there. You're following protocols, you're doing everything as expected. Your body is actually listening to you. Still there, but you're getting stronger around it and taking the stress off of it." Rosa then asked "Three more weeks?" Sampson said, "I think that's fair."

Rosa was teased for Collision when it launched, but at that time CM Punk was still part of AEW, and there seemed to be a soft roster split. Since Punk's departure that split doesn't really seem to be a thing, but there are some regularly featured stars on Collision, including FTR, Bullet Club Gold, and Kris Statlander. Perhaps Rosa will still be a mainstay on Collision when she does return, but with that big of a return, AEW might have her show up first on Dynamite.

Rosa comes back to an AEW that looks a bit different, but many of the key players are still in the mix. Some of the newer additions to the roster since she was last prominently on TV include Sky Blue, Willow Nightengale, and Saraya, and stars like Toni Storm and Statlander have reinvented themselves in the time since as well. It will be fun to see her mix it up with them and familiar rivals too, and hopefully, the return will happen sooner than later.