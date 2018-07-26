AJ Styles Has No Problem with Brock Lesnar’s Part-Time Schedule

WWE is in the midst of two incredibly long title reigns (by modern standards) with their world champions.

AJ Styles has held the WWE championship since last fall and Brock Lesnar since WrestleMania 33. Between the two, Styles has been the far more active (and in many people’s eyes, better) champion. In fact, it’s almost comical to look at how many championship defenses Styles has had compared to Lesnar over the last year.

That being said, there’s one big name who has no problem with the part-time schedule that Brock has worked while being Universal champion. That man is none other than Styles himself.

Styles was asked by Noelle Foley of Ringside Collectibles about Lesnar during an appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, and his response may have surprised some people. He noted that Lesnar’s schedule is more on WWE than Brock (true) and despite what people say about Lesnar, he remains a draw.

“Well, you know what? I don’t care what anybody says Brock Lesnar is what we call ‘a draw.’ People come see Brock Lesnar and the fact he’s not wrestled, that’s on WWE. That’s on Kurt Angle and anybody else that has anything to do with it,” Styles said, inflicting a bit of kayfabe with the Kurt Angle General Manager reference.

“I do what I do,” Styles continued. “I’m a fighting champion like you said. I’m going to defend my championship. I’m going to give my championship the respect that it deserves. So I can’t say much about Brock Lesnar. All I can do is keep doing what I’m doing.”

Styles is set to defend his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe at SummerSlam in what should be a tremendous bout harkening back to their days in TNA Wrestling. Elsewhere on the card, Lesnar will defend his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns for the third time this year in what should be a pretty good match that will likely get a negative response from the fans in Brooklyn. The hardcore fans didn’t like the match in New Orleans at WrestleMania four months ago and SummerSlam isn’t likely to be any different.

While Style’s comments were somewhat in character, it’s hard to disagree with him. WWE is responsible for Lesnar’s schedule and booking. The fact that Lesnar has been a part time champion comes down to WWE’s own decision on how to book and present him to their audience.