AJ Styles Continues to Tease Finn Balor Joining The OC

Finn Balor closed out NXT with yet another shocking moment this week, as the former Universal Champion assisted AJ Styles and the rest of The OC during their six-man tag match with Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle and Keith Lee. After appearing at ringside, Balor threw up his two gun hand sign while Styles gave the “Too Sweet” sign, a signature of the Bullet Club faction from New Japan Pro Wrestling that both men led prior to joining WWE. Fans have been clamoring to see Balor, Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson join forces for years, but WWE always stopped short of making it happen on either Raw or SmackDown. But now that Balor is a heel, the possibility of it happening seems very real.

Styles continued to tease the idea of an alliance with Balor on Twitter late Wednesday night. Shortly after the Raw trip left Adam Cole hit the ring to attack both Ciampa and Styles while Balor looked on.

Never been afraid to show a territory what we can do. Glad we could do the same for @WWENXT tonight. Even got to see an old … friend. #WeAreTheOC #WWENXT https://t.co/3SEgz5eNRe — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) November 7, 2019

Prior to his return to NXT, Balor challenged “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt to a match at SummerSlam back in August. During a backstage segment before the main card Styles, Gallows and Anderson approached Balor and said all he would need to do is say the word and they’d come running to help. Balor never did, but the moment still sent Wrestling Twitter into a frenzy

Styles previously stated in an interview with The Wrap that the door for Balor to join The OC was always open.

“I mean, we’ll have to see where he stands. We’re not exactly liked right now,” Styles said. “Does he want to be not liked? I don’t know. I don’t know where it’s going to stand. He will always have an invitation, but who knows if it’s going to happen.”

Prior to joining WWE, Balor wrestled on the independent scene as the cocky heel Prince Devitt. He explained in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated that shades of his old persona will return now that he’s finally working as a heel under the WWE banner.

“People still talk about Bullet Club, but Bullet Club, for me, that was like six years ago,” Balor said. “You know how much I’ve done in six years? Last year alone I wrestled 172 matches. I’ve evolved far beyond what I was doing in Japan.

“This is a new version of Finn,” he continued. “This is the combination of the squeaky clean babyface in Japan, the Bullet Club heel in Japan, the squeaky clean babyface in NXT that carried the company for 292 days on his back, the guy who won the Universal title on his first pay per view, the guy who beat Roman Reigns on his first night, The Demon and every Demon entrance I’ve ever done, it’s a combination of everything I’ve ever done for the last 20 years. To call it a return to Prince Devitt/Bullet Club is an understatement.”