AJ Styles Voices Support for Wearing Masks During COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the lives of every single person on the planet, and it has drastically affected the professional wrestling business. Both WWE and AEW have been relegated to producing shows without a live audience, a tough sell in a business built upon the reaction of that very live crowd. And as the pandemic has raged on, it's become more and more frustrating for people who don't see a return to their normal lives in sight. Speaking on his gaming channel this week, AJ Styles was asked about wearing masks in public and had a simple response.

"You know what, I was thinking today about wearing a mask in this COVID-19 stuff," Styles said. "I'm not so sure how much it works, but I do know that if it helps you stop spitting when you talk to someone that helps a little bit, if it only keeps someone from freaking out for not wearing a mask it's definitely worth wearing a mask.

"I have already told you before but in Japan they always wear masks. If they are sick, they will wear a mask. Not because someone else was, but because they were and they did not want to give it to someone else. For what I think it is, you know as a person who cares, I say we should all care. Just wear a mask. It's not that hard. It's not that big of a deal. I say it's inconvenient, but it's not that big of a deal. I think we should all do our part."

Research has continually shown that wearing masks in public is one of the best ways to control the spread of COVID-19, so it's good to see the WWE star speaking out on the need for the public to adhere to this.

Styles is currently the WWE Intercontinental Champion, performing on the SmackDown brand. Check back with us tonight here on ComicBook.com for our full coverage of tonight's edition of SmackDown on FOX.

