AJ Styles Talks Possible Royal Rumble Participation, Recalls 2016 Surprise Debut

It’s been four years since AJ Styles competed in the WWE Royal Rumble, but it sounds like the former WWE Champion would like to participate in the 30-man Rumble once again.

Styles debuted with WWE as a surprise entrant in the 2016 Royal Rumble, but that was the last time he has partaken in the event. During an interview with Yahoo Sports, Styles spoke about throwing his name in the hat again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For me, even right now as we speak, I’m excited because I’ve only done one in my career in WWE,” Styles said. “I think it would be cool to be in it again because of the stature of the pay-per-view. We know WrestleMania is the biggest one, but which one comes second? I don’t know. I find that more people think that the Royal Rumble is second. It’s a big deal.”

He continued, “You have to think about it all. Not only is it one of the biggest pay-per-views in WWE, it’s WWE in general. It was my first time under contract, working for a company that is easily the biggest in the world. Was I a little nervous? Oh yeah. Was anybody going to remember A.J. Styles? I had worked at this little place in Orlando, I was in Japan a lot, so I was a little nervous because I didn’t know what to expect.”

Styles’ debut in the 2016 Rumble was one of the best surprise entrances in WWE history. Styles looked back at that moment and admitted that it could not have gone any better.

“I was in a position that gave me the opportunity to really shine,” Styles recalled. “When I walked out for the Royal Rumble, there was only one man in the ring. I went No. 3 and the spotlight was on me. The fans had no idea whose music was playing and then when they figured out who it was, it was even more exciting because they had no idea what would happen and they had no idea that AJ Styles was coming to WWE.

“It couldn’t have been any better. Once I step into the ring, those jitters and that nervousness goes away, that doesn’t exist anymore. Walking down the aisle, yes, you’re still feeling it.”

Do you want to see Styles enter this year’s Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below!