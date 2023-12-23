AJPW Announces Deal With WWE NXT for a Crossover Match

It appears that WWE may be opening their own "forbidden door" with its latest collaboration. Earlier today, AJPW (All Japan Pro Wrestling) released a video teasing an NXT star making their way to AJPW. Though no names were given, there are hints within the announcement itself as to who could be the talent set to appear on the January 3 show.

While on the phone with someone from WWE, AJPW President Tsuyoki Fukuda dropped the phrases "submission assassin," and "killer catch style" which could mean any member of the No Quarter Catch Crew -- Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp -- could be the surprise talent. "You have good superstar for us? What? Submission assassin? Killer catch style? Great. Thank you. Thank you. My pleasure. Appreciate your support this time. Please say thanks to your boss in WWE."

The talent will challenge for the Triple Crown Championship at New Year Giant Series 2024 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The championship is currently held by Katsuhiko Nakajima who defeated Yuma Aoyagi in the Giant Series in November. Nakajima will defend the title against Kento Miyahara on December 31, just days before the scheduled WWE appearance.

WWE Opening Its Own Forbidden Door?

Under WWE's new leadership, the company has previously extended its hand to Japan, allowing Shinsuke Nakamura to appear in Pro Wrestling NOAH's New Year event against The Great Muta in his retirement match. With big time free agents in Japan like Kazuchika Okada finishing up their contracts, it could be a sign of good faith that there would still be some wiggle room to still appear in Japan if they so wished. During the pandemic days, it was reported that WWE was looking to extend its NXT brand to Japan like it had the UK.

Whether this is a stepping stone to rebuilding that relationship with Japanese promotions remains to be seen. However, just last week it was announced that eight wrestling promotions in the country including NJPW, NOAH, AJPW, DDT, Stardom, TJPW, Ganbare and Dragongate are joining forces for United Japan Pro Wrestling. It was revealed to be an alliance of sorts in an effort to combat the devastating effect the COVID-19 pandemic had over the professional wrestling landscape in Japan.

What do you think will come of the AJPW and WWE collaboration? Who do you think will be the token WWE talent? Let us know in the comments!