WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura Calls Great Muta Match 'A Dream', Reveals Message from Triple H

In a move no one saw coming, it was announced earlier this year that WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura would be facing wrestling legend Great Muta as part of Muta's NOAH retirement tour. The match proved to be just as entertaining as fans hoped, and it would be Nakamura who would emerge victorious. It was a landmark match just because of who it involved, but it was also a rare moment where someone signed to WWE was able to wrestle in another company's event. In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Nakamura was asked about the match and called it a dream, and even shared some encouraging words from Triple H.

"I guess the best way to describe it is that it was really my first dream," Nakamura said. "When I woke up this morning, I was horrified and thought, maybe it really was a dream... I haven't had a match yet, have I? I was horrified. I was really able to expose myself to the world, from the moment I entered the ring to the moment I left."

Nakamura also revealed he received a message from Triple H. "[WWE executive 'The Game'] Triple H also gave me some words of appreciation. Rather than being beaten, there is nothing but joy," Nakamura said (translated).

As for what's next for Nakamura, while the chapter is closed on Muta, he is taking this match and some of the legend's style with him from now on. "For sure, Keiji Muto and The Great Muta have entered my blood as a wrestler," Nakamura said. "I would like to incorporate what I feel in my body into my own style."

It remains to be seen when Nakamura will return to WWE TV. He's currently a SmackDown but we've seen a lot of crossover with Raw stars lately, and he even appeared as a surprise on NXT earlier this year, so you just never know when or where he will appear next.

