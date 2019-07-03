Watch: Aleister Black Dominates the Bottle Cap Challenge With Black Mass Kick

Aleister Black may have just won the Bottle Cap Challenge, the latest craze that has taken over social media this past week. For those who don’t know, the challenge started last week when Taekwondo champion Farabi Davletchin showed off his ability in a video to spin kick the cap off of a water bottle without hitting the actual bottle.

The challenge quickly went viral as UFC fighters Conor McGregor and Max Holloway, actors Jason Statham, John Mayer and Donnie Yen (blindfolded!) and pop singer Ellie Goulding all showed off their impressive kicking ability. The former NXT Champion got in on the action and pulled off the trick perfectly while using his own finisher, the Black Mass.

Black was brought up to the main roster alongside Ricochet, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano back in February. He was quickly paired up with Ricochet, and as a tag team the pair challenged for the Raw, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Championships while also winning the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. After failing to win the SmackDown tag titles in a four-way match at WrestleMania, the pair was split when Black was officially drafted to SmackDown.

In the months since then Ricochet has gone on to win the United States Championship. Meanwhile Black has been daring wrestlers in backstage promos to knock on his door and pick a fight with him. He’s rumored to face an unknown opponent at Extreme Rules on July 14.

Joining Black in attempting the challenge were Christopher Daniels and Scorpio Sky from AEW.

#BottleCapChallenge

(Disclaimer: I didn’t read the directions. Am I doing this right?) pic.twitter.com/bwPn7EmBSI — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) July 3, 2019

Neither quite managed to do the trick correctly.