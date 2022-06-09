Alexa Bliss Addresses Time Away From WWE and Reveals Role in new Music

✖

Alexa Bliss is one of WWE's biggest stars, and after nine years with the company took some much-deserved time off. Now she's back in the ring, most recently battling it out with Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Doudrop. During a new interview with T95 The Rock Station, Bliss revealed that she needed surgery on her nose after it had been broken six times, though she also had the chance to plan her wedding and honeymoon. She also revealed that she got to collaborate with WWE Music on her new theme song, something she hadn't previously had a chance to do.

"I had surgery, I had to get my nose all handled because, after six broken noses, it finally collapsed," Bliss said. "But then I took that time, as well as that to plan my wedding and get married and go on my honeymoon. So it was definitely much needed. After nine years in the company to have time to actually plan a wedding and do all the stuff that's basically because we're on the road, almost like 200 days a year. So we don't get a lot of time to plan stuff. So it was nice to have that time for once and kind of take advantage of that."

When Bliss returned to WWE TV she had a brand new theme song, and she had the chance to collaborate with WWE music on the lyrics and overall vibe. "The new theme song that I have now I got to collaborate with WWE Music and help with the lyrics and it was a lot of fun, but never really had a lot of input on the music. So this is the first time to do that, and it was fun to use a different side of my brain creatively," Bliss said.

"So our music team reached out to me when I returned. They just like, 'Hey, we think you need new music. What do you want? I was like, 'oh, okay,' I wanted to make it sound more like a song instead of wrestling entrance music. So, my acting coach and I kind of wrote out lyrics and some bullet points of things that we thought could be fun and a song and send it to the team and they took the lyrics and made them a lot better and made the music, and it just kind of turned into what it is now," Bliss said.

Fans online were recently buzzing about a potential Tag Team of Bliss and Morgan after their match-up on Raw, but we'll have to wait and see what's next for Bliss next Monday.

What do you think of Bliss' new music? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Fightful