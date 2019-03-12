Alexa Bliss Denies Report That She’s Injured Again

A new report dropped this week via Wrestling Observer Radio that Alexa Bliss was injured once again, delaying her return to in-ring action.

Bliss was quick to shoot down the reports of her injury on Tuesday via Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Haha I’m not . Thanks tho 🙂 ✌🏻🖤 //t.co/oQ0eTKUGwT — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 5, 2019

“Haha I’m not. Thanks tho,” Bliss wrote.

Bliss had originally been out of action since October after reportedly suffering a concussion. She finally returned to action in the Women’s Royal Rumble match in January and has since competed in four matches — a tag match with Mickie James against Nia Jax and Tamina on an episode of Raw and three house show matches against Natalya. The last of those matches was on Feb. 24, according to Cagematch.com.

Bliss has continued to appear on WWE television, though it has mostly been in a non-wrestling role as the host of “A Moment of Bliss.”

Back on Feb. 26 Bliss noticed a fan on Twitter asking if she was still wrestling, to which she gave a “shrug” emoji.

Tuesday was far from the first time Bliss has shot down online rumors. Back in January a report came out that it was Bliss’ idea for a scene on Raw that showed a backstage producer accidentally walking in on her topless. Bliss tweeted a response to the Comicbook.com story on Twitter, simply stating “False.”

Between her time on SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw, Bliss is a five-time women’s champion. She started off 2018 as the Raw Women’s Champion, and successfully defended her title in the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match. She then dropped the title to Nia Jax at WrestleMania 34. She won the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase in June, and cashed it in later in the night by interfering in a title match between Jax and Ronda Rousey, capturing the title just before Rousey was about to lock in an armbar on Jax. Rousey would beat Bliss for the title at SummerSlam two months later.

Bliss was initially booked to wrestle both Trish Stratus and Lita in a tag match at the all-women’s pay-per-view Evolution in October, but she was later pulled from the match and replaced by Alixa Fox. From mid-November through most of December Bliss would serve as the Raw general manager for the Women’s Division under Baron Corbin, only for the title to be taken away once the McMahon family announced they were taking back control from all other authority figures.