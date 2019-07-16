Alexa Bliss Fire Back at WWE Raw Crowd for Disrespectful Chants

This week’s Monday Night Raw featured a four-way elimination match between Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Natalya and Carmella to determine the next challenger for Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship. The bout went more than 20 minutes before Natalya was finally declared the winner, but the crowd at the Nassau Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York began showing their impatience midway through the match with chants like “Boring!” and “This is awful!”

Bliss took to Twitter after the match to call out the fans in the crowd for their behavior.

Just Disrespectful. — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 16, 2019

She then retweeted a pair of fans who felt the same way.

They ask for the women to be taken seriously and then they begin to chant that. Disappointing from the crowd. — 𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙈𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙘™ ♚ (@MysticPabbz) July 16, 2019

“Booing is fine. Telling a character they suck is fine. But outright shitting on the workers as they’re out there busting their asses? Uneccessary,” @masterbearjedi wrote. “That chant was personal and directed at the effort of the talent as if they weren’t giving it all they had.”

Bliss responded with, “Yes we encourage reactions, cheering & booing & chants . We don’t encourage people to be rude.”

She entered Monday night’s match fresh off of another failed attempt to beat Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, this time in a handicap match alongside Nikki Cross. According to the Wrestling Observer, the match had its stipulation changed to a handicap match after Bliss came down with a sinus infection that left her incredible sick for the week leading up to Extreme Rules. She provided updates via Twitter throughout the week, describing it as “being the sickest I think I’ve ever been in my life for almost 2 weeks.”

The five-time women’s champion spent a good portion of the past six months out of action after what turned out to be a pair of concussions suffered late last year. She explained in her WWE 365 documentary on the WWE Network that both injuries came from wrestling against Ronda Rousey.,

“Hell in a Cell happened, and I took a headlock takeover and when I did my head went straight into the mat,” Bliss said, adding that she did not blame Rousey for what happened. “This stuff happens, it was no one’s fault.”