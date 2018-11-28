Alexa Bliss Gives Update on In-Ring Return With New Photo

Alexa Bliss gave WWE fans a new update on her in-ring status on Wednesday, posting a photo from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida indicating she was on the road to recovery.

“Day 1,” Bliss wrote, posting a black and white photo of herself in the ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bliss was booked for the all-women Evolution pay-per-view back in October for a tag team match with Mickie James and Trish Stratus and Lita. But due to a concussion she reportedly suffered the weekend prior, Bliss was pulled from the match and replaced by Alicia Fox.

She has since appeared on WWE television numerous times, but has not competed in a match since her injury. Bliss served as the team captain for the Raw women’s team at Survivor Series, and was upgraded to assistant general manager of Monday Night Raw by Baron Corbin this week.

A rumor popped up on social media over the weekend that Bliss was retiring as a result of multiple concussions. She was quick to squash the rumor on Instagram by responding to a news post writing, “…. I did ..? 🤨 I’m retiring ? … This is how you tell me ?!?!”

She later added, “I’ll be back in the ring soon.”

Another rumor, this one appearing more viable given her interactions with Corbin this week, hinted at Bliss taking over as Raw’s GM if Corbin loses his Tables, Ladders and Chairs match with Bruan Strowman at TLC.

“The impression that I have is that she went through some medical testing while she was in Los Angeles and that there was no clearcut indication that she was returning to the ring anytime soon. It doesn’t mean that it’s not going to happen. That’s to the best of my knowledge it’s not a Paige situation where she’s been permanently sat out, but it did seem like, ‘Ok in two weeks you’re going to be good to go, or in three weeks you’re going to be good to go,’” PWInsider’s Mike Johnson wrote back on Nov. 21.

“It’s still very much up in the air,” he added. “They’ll probably still keep testing her. There was some expectation backstage at Raw that when they come out of TLC Alexa Bliss will probably end up the General Manager of Raw which makes sense when you think about it but given how they change ideas so quickly I don’t know that definitely 100% the plan.”

That match, set up by Stephanie McMahon, has the stipulation that if Corbin wins he becomes the permanent Raw general manager, but if Strowman wins he gets a Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble and strips Corbin of all authoritative power.