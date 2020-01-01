Alexa Bliss Hates That Friends Has Left Netflix

The 90s sitcom classic Friends officially left Netflix here in the United States on Wednesday, as the former NBC show will be moving to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service when it launches in May 2020. Though the show wrapped up its 10th and final season back in 2004 it had been one of Netflix’s most popular shows to binge in recent years, so much so the streaming service reportedly paid $100 million to keep it around for an additional year. Since its departure fans have voiced their anger on social media, including WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss.

2019 turned out to be an uneven year for the former Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion. Bliss started off the year come off of a concussion injury that, apart from the Women’s Royal Rumble and a tag match on Raw, kept her from wrestling on television until April. Over the summer she formed an unlikely partnership with Nikki Cross, which culminated in the pair beating The IIconics to become the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The two held the titles from August to early October, and Bliss was once again taken off of television until the Starrcade event in early December.

During a recent episode of WWE Backstage, both Bliss and Ember Moon criticized how the WWE Women’s Division has been used for most of 2019, stating that many wrestlers haven’t been used to their full potential.

“Since WrestleMania we have only featured 4 or 5 of our female Superstars and there is a plethora out there,” Moon said. “It’s irritating to sit back and watch to see these women that work so hard, that are so passionate, that just want to steal the show and entertain, that aren’t getting that opportunity, that are getting that platform.”

“We’re only as good as the amount we have carrying this evolution, and if we’re only focusing on a certain number of women, where do we go from there?” Bliss added.

The two also addressed whether or not the division had been hurt by Ronda Rousey’s departure from television in April.

“Just because Ronda is gone doesn’t mean that there isn’t a women’s division though,” Moon said. “There’s so many girls — Sarah Logan, The IIconics, Liv Morgan. You have Dana Brooke, there’s so many people reaching for that brass ring and they just need that platform. I want another Evolution. I want to give those women another opportunity to show the world what they can do. We proved the first time that Evolution was the hottest pay-per-view of the year and we deserve every year to have that opportunity to continue to prove that evolution.”