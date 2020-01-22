Alexa Bliss Wishes Her Pig Larry Steve Got More Attention Than Her Butt

Alexa Bliss often receives comments on social media for her backside, something that WWE has gone out of its way to incorporate into her storylines (remember when Mickie James kept calling her “Biscuit Butt?”) in the past. However in recent social media posts Bliss has stated her annoyance with how certain fans obsess over it. In a brief TMZ interview this week, she said she wishes her adorable pet pig, Larry Steve, got more attention on social media than her butt. Larry Steve has his own Instagram account, which currently has 97,000 followers compared to Bliss’ 4.4 million.

“I think Larry is a lot cuter than my butt!” Bliss told the outlet.

During a recent appearance on WWE Backstage, both Bliss and her real-life friend Ember Moon pushed for more women to get opportunities on WWE television beyond the Four Horsewomen.

“We’re only as good as the amount we have carrying this evolution, and if we’re only focusing on a certain number of women, where do we go from there?” Bliss said.

Throughout most of the past year Bliss has focussed on her tag team partnership with Nikki Cross. Together the pair won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in August, then dropped them to the Kabuki Warriors at Hell in a Cell in October. Both Bliss and Cross are booked for the Women’s Royal Rumble match this Sunday.

WWE Universal Championship: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan (Strap Match)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Falls Count Anywhere)

United States Championship: Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

Sheamus vs. Shorty G

Men’s Royal Rumble Match (Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Elias, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, TBA)

Women’s Royal Rumble Match (Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, Natalya, TBA)

The latest betting odds for the Rumble matches have Roman Reigns winning the Men’s match and NXT’s Shayna Baszler making a surprise appearance and winning the Women’s match. The show will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.