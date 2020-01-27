WWE Fans Are Not Thrilled by Alexa Bliss’s Elimination in the Women’s Royal Rumble

Fans are not happy about Alexa Bliss’s elimination in tonight’s Royal Rumble match. With 30 competitors in tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble match, a few favorites are bound to get eliminated. But fans were not happy that Alexa Bliss, who entered the match in the first position, was eliminated about halfway through the match. Bliss entered the match facing off against Bianca Belair and survived an early gauntlet, fighting off the likes of Kairi Sane, Molly Holly, and several NXT stars during the match. However, after Bliss and Belair cleared out the ring, Belair kicked Bliss out of the match after a short tug of war using Belair’s long ponytail, eliminating her in under 30 minutes.

The chances of the #1 entrant winning a Royal Rumble match is slim, but that doesn’t mean that fans weren’t quick to voice their displeasure, even though Belair quickly set a Women’s Royal Rumble record for most eliminations by kicking Bliss out. Their displeasure wasn’t even tempered when Belair got knocked out a few minutes later by the eventual winner Charlotte.

Many took to Twitter to voice their displeasure of the the match:

Lowkey mad

This is also off subject, but I’m watching the Royal Rumble on WWE, and I’m lowkey mad that Alexa Bliss just got eliminated. 😡 — hambo (@__hambo) January 27, 2020

Don’t talk to me…

Don’t talk to me … Alexa Bliss got eliminated :/ — alfred (@alfredot2019) January 27, 2020

F*** Everything

ALEXA BLISS GOT ELIMINATED! FUCK EVERYTHING! — Mr “I fear gawd bwoy” (@FlyingKickCombo) January 27, 2020

DEAD TO ME

Bianaca Belair is dead to me. She eliminated Alexa Bliss.

The EST is DEAD TO ME. — Tubby Emu (@TubbyEmu) January 27, 2020

BIG Mistake

The first half of the #RoyalRumble with @AlexaBliss_WWE and @BiancaBelairWWE anchoring the match at #1 and #2 was awesome. Alexa was in top form and Bianca emerged as a megastar. It was a BIG mistake eliminating them both. The second half of the Rumble after that sucked. https://t.co/t5gU29YxPO — John Orquiola (@BackoftheHead) January 27, 2020

Very Loud Boo

That is a very loud boo for Alexa Bliss’ elimination.



And here comes The Queen.



Sorry Bianca.#WWE #RoyalRumble — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) January 27, 2020

Match turned to shit