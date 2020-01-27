WWE

WWE Fans Are Not Thrilled by Alexa Bliss’s Elimination in the Women’s Royal Rumble

Fans are not happy about Alexa Bliss’s elimination in tonight’s Royal Rumble match. With 30 […]

By

Fans are not happy about Alexa Bliss’s elimination in tonight’s Royal Rumble match. With 30 competitors in tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble match, a few favorites are bound to get eliminated. But fans were not happy that Alexa Bliss, who entered the match in the first position, was eliminated about halfway through the match. Bliss entered the match facing off against Bianca Belair and survived an early gauntlet, fighting off the likes of Kairi Sane, Molly Holly, and several NXT stars during the match. However, after Bliss and Belair cleared out the ring, Belair kicked Bliss out of the match after a short tug of war using Belair’s long ponytail, eliminating her in under 30 minutes.

The chances of the #1 entrant winning a Royal Rumble match is slim, but that doesn’t mean that fans weren’t quick to voice their displeasure, even though Belair quickly set a Women’s Royal Rumble record for most eliminations by kicking Bliss out. Their displeasure wasn’t even tempered when Belair got knocked out a few minutes later by the eventual winner Charlotte.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many took to Twitter to voice their displeasure of the the match:

Lowkey mad

Don’t talk to me…

F*** Everything

DEAD TO ME

BIG Mistake

Very Loud Boo

Match turned to shit

Tagged:
,

Related Posts