Update on Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks’ Injuries

In less than a week, WWE lost both Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss to injury. One of them may be on the path to recovery, but the other’s health remains ambiguous.

Alexa Bliss was said to be dealing with an elbow injury, one that actually caused her to lose feeling in her arm. WWE attributed the bum arm to Ronda Rousey’s armbar—which may or may not be true—and Bliss withdrew from the second season of Mixed Match Challenge. It’s been a few days since that story broke and now Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio says that the 5-time WWE Champion has been cleared for minimal contact, however, she still does not have the green light to hop in the ring.

While Bliss sounds like she’s healing, Meltzer said Banks’ issues are still unknown. Meltzer insinuated that because details are so limited, WWE may be wanted to keep a lid on whatever Banks is dealing with. While that’s a little speculative, would like to learn the specifics on Banks as she hasn’t actually wrestled since the first week of September.

Like Bliss, Banks was replaced in the MMC. We’ll keep you updated on any news surrounding The Boss. For Bliss, WWE may take their time with her as she’ll be hoping to hit her October 28 date with Trish Stratus at Evolution. After the dust from the Super Show-Down clears, WWE will start building for the female exclusive pay-per-view which mans Trish Stratus and Alexa Bliss will have a couple dueling promos Luckily for Bliss she won’t have to get physical to get her point across. With the little information, we do have, expect Bliss to stay out of in-ring action until Evolution looms closer.

However, it looks like a combined nine WWE Championship reigns won’t be an active part of Raw for the foreseeable future. Bliss has been a prominent fixture in the main event for a couple years now, as she’s become one of WWE’s most dependable Superstars. There’s a reason she was Ronda Rousey’s Summerslam and Hell in a Cell partner: she’s great. Injury or no, Bliss was due to step out of the Raw Women’s championship picture and her upcoming feud with Stratus will certainly keep her relevant.

It’s strange to even say this, but relevancy is something Banks has had trouble cultivating in 2018. While she too was due a cooling period, few would have predicted her current diminished role on Mondays. But as Becky Lynch just proved, good things come to those who wait, and similar catharsis likely awaits Banks sometimes in 2019.