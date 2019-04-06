Alexa Bliss Addresses Her Wrestling Status, Hosting WrestleMania 35

Alexa Bliss figures to be a big part of WrestleMania 35 this weekend as the event’s host.

However, long time fans of the former WWE SmackDown and RAW Women’s Champion are wondering when they will see Bliss back in the ring on a more regular basis. Since last fall, her involvement in the ring has been relatively minimal as she recovered from an injury and was brought back into the ofld slowly.

TMZ Sports caught up with Bliss recently, who addressed her in-ring status as well as her involvement at this year’s WrestleMania.

“Medically, I’m completely able to wrestle,” Bliss said. “I’m fantastic, I’ve been wrestling at all the live events for the past month, month and a half. But right now on TV, I’m just focusing on the hosting role to get ready for WrestleMania. It’s not that I’m injured or that I’m out of the ring, I’m completely fine, doing well, feel great, been doing all the live events, but just right now I’m focused on hosting because I don’t want to go out there and make a fool out of myself.”

When asked about when she would get more involved wrestling on television again, Bliss said that she plans to go after the winner of the “Winner Take All” main event at WrestleMania, which will either be Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, or Ronda Rousey.

Who is she rooting for in the match?

“I feel like with the story and how everything’s going on, the other two [Lynch and Rousey] have gotten a little cocky, and I feel like The Queen is the one that can humble them down,” Bliss said.

As far as her role goes in hosting the biggest show of the year, Bliss said, “I’m very excited, very nervous. I’ve only ever hosted ‘A Moment of Bliss’ and it always gets interrupted, and never follows through the way I want it to. Fights break out and stuff just happens, so I’m hoping WrestleMania goes a little more smoother than ‘A Moment of Bliss.’ Very excited, very nervous, though.”

