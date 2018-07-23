Alexa Bliss is Setting More WWE Championship Records

Since the WWE brand split in 2016, Alexa Bliss has been of the most surprising talents to rise to the top of the company.

Bliss was brought up from NXT at the time hot off the heels of a run with Black and Murphy as their manager, as well as continuing to improve her own wrestling fortune in the NXT women’s division. Even so, expectations for her on the main roster were nowhere near the stratosphere that she has ascended to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fast forward two years and Bliss has held both the RAW and SmackDown women’s championships. Outside of Braun Strowman, it’s hard to find anyone else who has succeeded as much from the brand split.

The numbers certainly back-up that statement, as WWE is touting that Bliss has held the RAW and SmackDown women’s titles for more combined days than any other womens star. The company posted the following graphic to Instagram.

These women are unstoppable! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 20, 2018 at 5:59pm PDT

Not only do Bliss’ numbers dward everyone else, she’s held championships almost 200 days longer than even Charlotte Flair. Flair is the only other womens star in WWE who could truthfully make a case for being the top female star in the promotion.

If we could rewind two years and show these numbers to fans it might cause a meltdown among the WWE Universe. Most would have expected Sasha Banks and Bayley, in particular, to have succeeded more than they have, not to mention Becky Lynch. While Lynch looks headed to a title opportunity against Carmella at SummerSlam, Banks and Bayley have been embroiled in one of the worst WWE feuds of the year that will likely finally come to a head at SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Bliss is set to defend her RAW women’s title against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, an absolutely huge match that will draw a lot of mainstream sports attention given Rousey’s background in Hollywood and UFC.

Being part of such a major match will only help in ascending Bliss’ star power even further. She’s worked hard over the last two years and is certainly reaping the benefits. The future continues to look bright for one of the focal points of the WWE women’s division.