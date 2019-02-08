Highlights From AEW’s Double Or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party

All Elite Wrestling live streamed its Double Or Nothing Ticket Announcement pool party from the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night, and had a boatload of news to share with its fans.

The show kicked off by announcing the first new addition to the roster in Sonny Kiss, formerly known in Lucha Underground as XO Lishus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes made his way to the stage to announce that AEW would be starting up a partnership with Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA. He then announced that presale sign ups for Double Or Nothing tickets began on Thursday night on the promotion’s new official website, and that tickets would go on sale on Feb. 13.

Double Or Nothing‘s first official match was announced, as Adam “Hangman” page will take on Pac (formerly known as Neville). Pac couldn’t make the show, but still cut a promo on Page via a video.

The Young Bucks came out and announced that the Best Friends tag team of Trent Baretta and Chuck Taylor (formerly of Ring of Honor and New Japan) had joined the company. The Bucks were then jumped by Fenix and Pentagon Jr., who cut a promo after knocking the two out by saying they wanted to prove they were the best tag team in the world at Double Or Nothing.

More female wrestlers were added to the roster including Yuka Sakazaki, Aja Kong, Kylie Rae and Nyla Rose.

After a hype package for the Oriental Wrestling Entertainment Chinese promotion, Christopher Daniels and the members of SoCal Uncensored challenged OWE’s Cima to find two of the company’s best wrestlers to take them on in a six-man tag match at Double Or Nothing.

Kenny Omega closed out the show by announcing that he was also going to be an executive vice president of the company and a full-time member of the AEW roster.

Omega was approached by Chris Jericho, and after a brief face-off the two began to brawl on the stage.

Omega got the better end of the scrap and closed out the show by wishing the crowd a good night while wearing Jericho’s hat.

AEW’s Double Or Nothing will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 25.