AEW Announces ‘All Out’ PPV, Sequel To ‘All In’

All Elite Wrestling has announced All Out, the sequel to the All In PPV that unofficially launched AEW last year. All Out will take place on August 31st 2019, almost one year after All In solidified Cody Rhodes, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega as legitimate rivals to the WWE’s dominance on wrestling in North America. No matches were announced for All Out, but tickets will go on sale on June 14th, 2019. You can see the announcement video below:

#AEWALLOUT Tickets on sale June 14th pic.twitter.com/MWwUWGFu7T — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 26, 2019

All In was a history-making event, as it was the first time a non-WWE or WCW wrestling event sold more than 10,000 tickets in over 25 years. The event got its start after Cody responded to a comment about Ring of Honor not being able to sell 10,000 for an event, turning it into a personal challenge. Cody and the Young Bucks produced the event, but it featured wrestlers from ROH, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, AAA, and several other promotions. Not only did it advance wrestling angles promoted in the Be The Elite webseries, it also proved that Cody, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega were legitimate draws and paved the way for the creation of AEW less than a year later.

The announcement was made during Double or Nothing, AEW’s first PPV. While Double or Nothing’s name is a reference to following up on All In, AEW made clear that All Out is officially a continuation of All In.