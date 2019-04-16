Andrade and Zelina Vega Sent To RAW During Superstar Shakeup

WWE’s Superstar Shakeup continued during the second match of the evening on Monday night as Andrade and Zelina Vega were sent to the RAW brand.

The unveiling came during a match with WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor. Following Balor’s entrance, they revealed his mystery opponent would be the next roster move for the night and out came Andrade and Vega.

Vega introduced herself and Andrade to the RAW audience as the announcers sold the fact that they have made quite an impact on SmackDown over the last several years.

The new duo on RAW ended up making quite the impact, as Andrade defeated the Intercontinental Champion clean with the Hammerlock DDT.