Watch: Arn Anderson Gives Buff Bagwell A Spinebuster at Independent Show

Arn Anderson reunited with one of his old WCW comrades recently at a CWA independent wrestling show, and that reunion ended with a Spinebuster from the wrestling legend.

Anderson made an appearance during a Buff Bagwell vs. “The LVR Boy” Matt Riviera match last Saturday, October 12th in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The Championship Wrestling of Arkansas event was dubbed “Lloyd’s Rumble.”

Check out the clip below.

This was the second time in the last month and a half that Anderson broke out the Spinebuster during a match. At AEW’s All Out PPV event in Chicago back on August 31st, Anderson helped out Cody Rhodes by giving Shawn Spears a Spinebuster.

Anderson had worked as a road agent for WWE until earlier this year when he and the company cut ties. The story that came out of WWE was that Anderson had been released after letting an intoxicated Alicia Fox work a match, while Anderson later said during an appearance at Starrcast that he didn’t want to be where he was no longer wanted. He also alluded to the fact that the time commitment of being on the road had grown to be too much for him.

“I don’t want to be anywhere where I’m not wanted,” he explained at the time. “Because after 37 years I think I deserve that.”

Anderson was unable to go into any further detail about his WWE departure due to a non disclosure agreement signed up on his exit.