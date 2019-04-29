Watch: WWE Superstars React to Avengers Endgame, Game of Thrones’ Battle of Winterfell

Between Avengers: Endgame making $1.2 billion in its opening weekend and Game of Thrones having the longest battle ever put to screen with the Battle of Winterfell, this past weekend was a paradise for fans of both franchises. And even though they still had to work live events, many WWE Superstars got the chance to watch both over the weekend and react to all of the jaw-dropping action.

Xavier Woods, who hosts a Game of Thrones recap show on his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, admitted he was almost sick with emotions while watching both.

“We just watched Endgame,” Woods said in a video alongside WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. “It’s, my god, the emotions when we watched Game of Thrones last night, and we watch Endgame today. What? What?! My god, how are we supposed to do anything? I don’t understand how we’re supposed to do anything. Go to work? Do a show? We need time. I was sitting in a hotel room losing my mind watching Game of Thrones last night, I almost threw up! Legit, almost threw up at one part.”

But Woods and Kingston were far from the only ones to react on social media.

“#GOT That is all,” Miz wrote along with five clapping emojis.

“#NotToday” wrote Cesaro, referencing the famous line between Arya and Melisandre before she ran off to stab the Night King.

Dear .@Avengers

Please lemme know when we can talk #AvengersEndgame online…

Until then ….

-EM pic.twitter.com/2hcvDO8B6X — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) April 29, 2019

“Dear [Avengers], please lemme know when we can talk [Avengers Endgame] online… Untill then…” Ember Moon wrote, adding a gif of Benedict Cumberbatch screaming internally.

“Soo…. do I just got to bed now or what #GameofThrones,” NXT wrestler Dakota Kai asked.

“Reekdemption,” Sheamus wrote, referencing Theon Greyjoy’s final moments in the episode while defending Bran.

“#BattleofWinterfell was EPIC. Kudos [Game of Thrones],” Matt Hardy wrote.

“YES.. I’ve seen #AvengersEndgame,” NXT Champion Johnny Gargano wrote. “TWICE actually….and it’s PERFECT. Maybe it’s the Pro Wrestler in me but some of the reactions from seeing it with a large audience this past weekend made it even better! It’s not just a movie.. it’s a happening. #ThankYouAvengers”

Dave Bautista, who plays Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, admitted that he was still processing Endgame hours after he had seen it.

Even CM Punk got in on the conversation.

“What do we say to the god of death?” “And I….am Iron Man”#GameofThones #avengersendgame — CM Puck (@CMPunk) April 29, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

