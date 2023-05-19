Bad Bunny Says He Got Hurt During WWE Backlash Match

Bad Bunny raised his already high in-ring bar at WWE Backlash. The multi-platinum recording artist squared off against former friend Damian Priest in his home country of Puerto Rico, defeating him in a brutal San Juan Street Fight. The match saw Bad Bunny take multiple high-risk maneuvers, including an elevated Falcon Arrow through multiple tables, but no move was enough to slow his wrestling pacing. After some assistance from Carlito and Savio Vega, Bad Bunny landed a Canadian Destroyer on Priest to pick up the 1-2-3, celebrating with the Latino World Order after the bell.

While Bad Bunny was able to finish the match relatively unscathed, the "Chambea" singer revealed he had some injuries following the contest.

"I suffered. Yeah, I got hurt. I got hurt. My back, my back. My whole body, bro. My whole body," Bad Bunny told New Music Daily. "I felt that I was going to die after that match. I really thought that I was going to die after the match, but it's part of it. I was prepared then, and now I'm going to drop a song. I know. I'm a crazy guy. I love it. I love it, and that's what matters."

Bad Bunny added that the energy from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico was unforgettable and it led to one of the "best moments of [his] life."

"That was really crazy, the people, the energy was another level. What happened that night, I'm never going to forget it," Bad Bunny continued. "I remember, I said before the WrestleMania fight that day was one of my favorite moments of my life, but the Backlash fight in Puerto Rico was another level. It was really one of the biggest and best moments of my life, I really enjoyed that fight."

Bad Bunny has not appeared on WWE programming since his WWE Backlash victory, but that could change come the summer. WWE reportedly wants to utilize Bad Bunny in some capacity come WWE SummerSlam, whether that be a brief commentary appearance like he had at WWE WrestleMania 39 or a full-on match like he just had at WWE Backlash. There is no word on who a potential opponent could be, but it is worth noting that Bad Bunny is now a member of the LWO, meaning he could find himself in a tag match with the resurrected faction come his next WWE appearance.