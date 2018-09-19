Baron Corbin Hints at Future Match With Kurt Angle

Not long ago, Baron Corbin was a quiet, stringy-haired, Sons of Anarchy spinoff. But recent months have seen him evolve into more of a white-collar criminal archetype. And this new character may be about to land a match with Kurt Angle

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Constable Baron Corbin—now Acting General Manager Baron Corbin—discussed the combustible relationship he has with Angle and that a match between them may be necessary.

“I’m sure he is going to get sick of me and eventually, maybe someday, it will come to blows,” Corbin said. “If I was him, I would get tired of a guy breathing down my neck all the time. But that would be awesome I would love to climb in the ring with one of the greatest ever.”

Since shaving his head, Corbin has been promoted to WWE’s on-camera front office. Like many before him, he’s totally abused his new powers., but that seems to be something he’s OK with.

“I don’t think I had ever heard the term ‘constable’ before, so I wasn’t sure,” Corbin stated. “But the cool thing is Stephanie is my boss. She appointed me in my position. So essentially I can take it as I do whatever I want with no repercussions. Who’s going to punish me? Kurt’s not going to punish me,” he said.

While we’re loving to hate Corbin, it’s safe to say he’s enjoying his best run as a WWE Superstar. Once pegged to be one of Vince McMahon’s favorites, Corbin endured a slide down WWE’s card after SummerSlam 2017. However, he’s picked up a nice arch with his role as COnstable as he is now a ubiquitous part of Raw.

“I feel like it’s just really good for me in general. I go out there and I get into brawls and whatnot, but I’m a part of the entire show. [Monday Night] Raw is three hours and I part of it from beginning to end. I think that’s the most important thing for me,” he said.

For now, Corbin will continue his corrupt ways until someone, likely Angle, stops him. It’s not hard to imagine a struggle between the two with the right to be Raw’s General Manager on the line. At the moment, an Angle is on a “vacation” mandated by Stephanie McMahon. However, in real life, Angle has been confirmed to be training for an in-ring comeback. His return is believed to be imminent, so if he shows up to Angle Slam Corbin in the coming weeks, don’t be surprised.

