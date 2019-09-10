Baron Corbin Steals a Win on WWE Raw, Advances to the King of the Ring Finals

One half of the 2019 King of the Ring Tournament finals was officially decided on Monday Night Raw this week, as Baron Corbin pulled off a victory in a triple threat semifinals match against Ricochet and Samoa Joe. Late in the match Samoa Joe locked Corbin in the Coquina Clutch outside of the ring. Ricochet broke up the hold by hitting a diving Shooting Star Press from the apron to the floor. He then tossed Joe into the ring and, after countering a Coquina Clutch attempt, hit the big man with his 630 Splash.

However Corbin yanked Ricochet out of the ring before he could make the pinfall and tossed him over the barricade. He then slid back into the ring and covered Joe for the win.

Corbin will face the winner of Tuesday night’s semifinal match between Chad Gable and Elias at Clash of Champions on Sunday.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Gable discussed the importance of his opportunity to win King of the Ring.

“… I am just now excited that I’m finally getting this chance to be a single’s wrestler, which is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. And I think people have gotten a glimpse of it here and there. I’ve had matches against guys like AJ [Styles], and matches against guys like Rusev, and some stuff on 205 [Live] with Jack Gallagher that I’m very proud of. And like, I think people have seen just enough to get a glimpse that, ‘Hey, maybe this guy can do something as a singles guy.’ And now it’s my chance to prove it. So I’m looking forward to it.”