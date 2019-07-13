Batista: I Tried To Talk The Undertaker Out Of Match With Bill Goldberg

The match that The Undertaker wrestled against Bill Goldberg at Super ShowDown last month did not go anywhere close to as planned.

Ultimately, the bout ended up being one of the most disappointing performances in the careers of both men. Interestingly, one former top WWE star said he tried to talk The Undertaker out of doing the match before it even took place.

The topic came up during a recent interview conducted by GQ with former WWE star and current Hollywood actor Dave Bautista (Batista).

“I called, man,” Batista said. “I called ‘Taker and said, “Is there any way I could change your mind?” He laughed, and I knew I couldn’t change his mind. He said it sounded good when we first started talking about it. I only saw highlights which were, you know, low lights. It was not good. It’s just bad circumstances all the way around.

“I feel like Taker’s there for the right reasons. I think he’s there because he still loves it. But I wish that they would utilize him in the right way. I think a novelty match with Goldberg is the wrong way. I just don’t think it’s good for anybody and especially it’s not good for the fans. I wouldn’t have gone to Saudi at all. I don’t care who they would’ve booked me with. I just would not have gone.”

Batista is one of the most politically vocal former WWE stars on Twitter, so it’s not surprising to hear that he wouldn’t have even considered wrestling on a show in Saudi Arabia (due to the country’s human rights record).

As for The Undertaker, he gets a chance to redeem himself on Sunday night at WWE Extreme Rules when he tag teams with Roman Reigns to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. The smart money is that it will be a much better bout than what took place at Super ShowDown.