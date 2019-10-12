Bayley Debuts New Entrance and Look During WWE SmackDown

Bayley has been showing some new wrinkles to her character in recent weeks, and on Friday night during WWE SmackDown on FOX we got a complete metamorphosis.

As Bayley made her entrance, she came out originally as she normally would, with all the inflatable tubes (“Bayley Buddies”) next to her and her usual babyface jacket. However, the entrance theme shut off and Bayley took off the jacket to reveal some new entrance gear. She then proceeded to start destroying the inflatable tubes that have accompanied her entrance since NXT. As she made her way to the ring, it was also evident that she has cut her hair, sporting a much shorter look.

Check it all out below.

This story is developing.