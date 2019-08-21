Bayley Pushes for a Queen of the Ring Tournament, WWE Fans Agree

The 2019 edition of the King of the Ring tournament officially kicked off this week, with Samoa Joe, Cedric Alexander, Elias and Andrade all advancing to the next round.

But as the excitement for the returning tournament continues to build, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley came up with an interesting idea while being interviewed by South Dakota news network KSFY earlier this week — why not make a Queen of the Ring tournament as well?

“When you’re a fan like me who has watched for years, it was something that was taken away,” Bayley said while mentioning that the tournament hadn’t been around since 2015 and hadn’t been its own pay-per-view since 2002. “It was like, ‘Dang. That was one of the coolest shows.’ There’s so much pressure on all the guys. There’s so much history to it. The fact that they brought it back is a dream come true for a lot of those guys.”

“We kind of want a Queen of the Ring,” she then proposed. “If you guys could make that happen, I would love that.”

Fans on Twitter seemed to love the idea.

When WWE goes to Saudi for the Oct 31st show, all October should be the Queen of the Ring tournament, with the semi’s & final taking place on the Nov 1st edition of #SDLive on fox. #RAW pic.twitter.com/kCo8jh0mMq — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) August 13, 2019

“What about the first ever Queen of the ring give women a chance to shine?” one fan wrote.

#SDLive Not gonna lie, I’d be more interested in a Queen of the Ring than a #KingoftheRing pic.twitter.com/tA1f2PRmSF — Jeven W. (@5CornersxSmootx) August 21, 2019

“King of the Ring is a great idea, but Queen of the Ring would be better,” wrote another.

King of the Ring is fantastic. But I think we would all love to see a Queen of the Ring @WWE #QueenoftheRing#Raw — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) August 13, 2019

The King of the Ring tournament first debut in 1985, and starting in 1993 it became an annual pay-per-view on WWE’s schedule. The pay-per-view was pulled after 2002 and would later pop up at random intervals (2006, 2008, 2010, 2015). Notable King of the Ring winners include Harley Race, Randy Savage, Ted DiBiase, Bret Hart (twice), Owen Hart, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Edge, Brock Lesnar and Booker T.

The 2019 King of the Ring tournament will be crowned at Clash of Champions on Sept. 15.