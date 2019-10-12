WWE SmackDown: Bayley Defeats Charlotte Flair For The Women’s Championship

It was a new look and a new championship for WWE’s Bayley during SmackDown on FOX Friday night.

Bayley debuted a new entrance on Friday night following the destruction of her Bayley Buddies (inflatable tubes) as she made her way to the ring during the main event of SmackDown. She also had a new haircut, ring gear, and entrance music.

The match was back and forth, with Bayley working full-on heel against Flair.

Bayley was hit by the Natural Selection by Flair, but just as Flair went for the Figure Eight, Bayley grabbed her hair and rolled her up for the pinfall to capture the championship.

After the match, Bayley got on the microphone and said “Hey bitches! Screw all of you!” She then dropped the microphone, held up the championship belt, and left.

This story is developing.