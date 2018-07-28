Bayley Has Eyes on Match with WWE Hall of Famer at Evolution

If WWE‘s Bayley has her way, she’ll be wrestling a WWE Hall of Famer at Evolution on October 28th.

WWE officially announced the all-women’s PPV titled Evolution recently, which will be held in Uniondale, New York. It’s the culmination of a year’s long campaign of pushing female stars to the forefront of the company, the so-called women’s revolution.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bayley discussed the event recently, and noted that she’d love to get a chance at wrestling Lita at the show. Bayley explained that the the motivation for this idea comes from the fact that she didn’t get to be in the ring at the same time as the Hall of Famer when she returned earlier this year at the Royal Rumble.

“It’s just like the [Royal] Rumble, you didn’t know who was going to come out next and I have to say, I wish I had gotten in the ring with Lita – so maybe we can have that match,” Bayley explained. “Maybe I can make that match right now – maybe if I can have a match against Lita that’s like a dream match in the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view, Evolution.”

Several of WWE’s past women stars are sure to make an appearance or even wrestle, with Trish Stratus and Lita already confirmed for the show. Fans have been vocal about wanting an appearance from Beth Phoenix, something she noted on Twitter she would love to do and be flattered in doing so.

A match between Bayley and Lita could really help Bayley in moving up the pantheon of the women’s division, where she has been treading water for months. Bayley and Sasha Banks have been embroiled in a feud, and now reconciliation, since before WrestleMania. The feud, which has been underwhelming for the most part, has recently started to pick up some steam with the pair reunited now as part of a tag team.

Speaking of tag teams, rumors continue to persist that WWE will be launching a set of women’s tag team championships in the coming months. Evolution would be a perfect opportunity to decide the first pair of champions, and if Bayley doesn’t get a match with Lita, perhaps she and Banks will be battling (together) for some gold at the event.