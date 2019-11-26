Becky Lynch Breaks Record as Raw Women’s Champion

Becky Lynch didn’t come away from Survivor Series with a win on Sunday night, but by Tuesday morning she was able to claim a much bigger prize — a spot at the top of the history books. On Tuesday Lynch’s reign as Raw Women’s Champion reached 232 days, breaking the previous record for longest single reign with the title previously set by Ronda Rousey at 231 days. Lynch beat Rousey for the title at WrestleMania 36 during their Winner Take All triple threat match with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and since then “The Man” has retained the title against the likes of Lacey Evans, Natalya, Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks.

Shortly after their title match at WrestleMania, Rousey stepped away from the wrestling business in order to start a family with her husband, Travis Browne. However as of this writing no pregnancy announcement has been made.

“As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby,” Rousey said in a YouTube video in late April. “I could look down at this beautiful child and be like ‘f— everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again. Or, I could be like my mom, who she trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the US Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable . I don’t think I’m going to try and aspire to her level. But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future.”

Even with her departure, Lynch wouldn’t stop demanding a one-on-one match with her during interviews.

“I’m exactly where I want to be, but there’s always more work to be done,” Lynch said in an new interview with Sports Illustrated back in early November. “The world still needs that one-on-match with Ronda Rousey. Whenever she’s ready, I’ll be here, still holding down the fort in WWE.”

Lynch faced both NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in the Survivor Series main event on Sunday. Baszler came away with the win after locking Bayley in the Kirifuda Clutch, though Lynch attacked her after the match to close the show.

While Lynch now has the longest single-reign record, she’ll have to wait a while to take the other records surrounding the title. Flair and Sasha Banks are tied for most reigns with the title (four) while Alexa Bliss has held it the longest with 398 combined days across three reigns.