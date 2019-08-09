Becky Lynch To Steve Austin: ‘I Will Get You In A Ring With Me’

If Becky Lynch has her way, “The Man” and “Stone Cold” are going to come face to face at some point.

The current WWE RAW Women’s Champion once again called out Austin in a tweet on Friday about getting the WWE legend to return and do something with her in the ring at some point in time.

The tweet was in response to a post Austin made about Lynch’s appearance on his upcoming show, Straight Up Steve Austin, on the USA Network.

Hanging out w The Man on an upcoming episode of Straight Up Steve Austin on @USA_Network. Season premiere next Monday August 12 after Raw. RT @joelcanu: .@BeckyLynchWWE @steveaustinBSR LEGENDS! pic.twitter.com/nI7bW6hZV9 — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 9, 2019

This brought about Lynch’s reply.

I will get you in a ring with me to do something, somewhere, somehow, Austin. #DTA #DTB — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 9, 2019

Austin has been very complimentary to Lynch in the past. The two have drawn a lot of comparisons with Lynch’s “The Man” character in some ways paying homage to what Austin did as “Stone Cold” back in the day.

In May, the two met up and apparently had a closed door meeting in a wrestling ring. Lynch posted about it on Instagram at the time, accompanied by a picture of them sharing the squared circle, saying it was a closed door wrestling match.