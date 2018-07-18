Becky Lynch is Coming After the SmackDown Women’s Title

Despite holding the honor of having been the inaugural WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch hasn’t been a focal point in the women’s division for quite some time.

While names like Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Carmella have been pushed in recent months, Lynch has been treading water in the background. This has caused many to declare Lynch as one of the most criminally under-utilized wrestlers on the WWE roster given her popularity and capabilities in the ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That changed on Tuesday night. Lynch made it known that she is coming after the SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella and will have a match next week to make it happen.

During this week’s show, Lynch took on Mandy Rose. After a short back and forth battle, Lynch won with the Dis-Arm-Her. Following the contest, she took the microphone and spoke about a change in her trajectory.

Lynch talked about how good it felt to get the victory, acknowledged she hasn’t been at the forefront of the division recently, and ended the segment by calling out Carmella. The crowd absolutely loved it.

Backstage following the segment, SmackDown General Manager Paige was with Carmella. Paige announced that on next week’s show, Carmella will face Lynch in a non-title match. If Lynch is victorious, Carmella will have to defend the title against Lynch at SummerSlam next month.