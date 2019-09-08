Becky Lynch Challenges Stephanie McMahon to a Match

Stephanie McMahon hasn’t popped up on WWE television much since WrestleMania season, but that didn’t stopped Becky Lynch from calling her out this. The reigning Raw Women’s Champion spotted McMahon tweeting out one of her new “This Is SportsCenter” commercials for ESPN and saw it as the perfect opening.

“Anymore thoughts on you fighting me in front of lots of people?” Lynch wrote. McMahon seemed to ignore the challenge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lynch is currently booked to defend her title against Sasha Banks at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view on Sept. 15. While McMahon played a sizable role in the storyline leading up to Lynch’s WrestleMania 35 main event bout with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, she has not competed in a match since WrestleMania 34 when she teamed with Triple H to take on Rousey and Kurt Angle in a mixed tag bout.

“The Man” appeared on Straight Up Steve Austin earlier this week and explained why she acts so confrontational on social media.

“I obsess about it,” Lynch said. “Sometimes things will come to me, and sometimes I’ll just obsess about and think about it and wake up in the middle of the night. I’ll have to write it down and hash out my idea, but basically I just want to stir the pot as much as possible. Because we’re not in the industry of freaking friendship, right? We’re in the industry of conflict. And for so long I was trying to be nice and whatever. And I was just like, ‘No, that’s not selling tickets! Nobody wants to come and see us have a friendly good old wrestling match of nice wrestling.”

On Raw this week Lynch teamed with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley for a main event tag match against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Banks ran in to cause of disqualification, which led to Bayley making a shocking heel turn by aligning with Banks and attacking Lynch repeatedly with a steel chair. As a result, WWE has announced another tag match for this week’s edition of Raw at Madison Square Garden — Lynch and Charlotte Flair versus the reunited Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection.