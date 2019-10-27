Becky Lynch Says She Would Destroy AEW’s Entire Women’s Division

What started off as a snarky remark from Seth Rollins at a recent convention has turned into an ongoing Twitter beef between Becky Lynch and the entire women’s locker room over in AEW. For those who haven’t been keeping up, Rollins made headlines earlier this week when he was asked by a fan about a possible dream match against Kenny Omega at a WrestleMania. Rollins responded by saying Omega was “playing in the minor leagues” and that the only way a bout would happen would be if he made the jump to WWE. AEW commentator (and WWE Hall of Famer) Jim Ross took exception to Rollins’ response, and knocked his popularity by bringing up Lynch.

“But Rollins is in a great spot, he’s blessed, maybe someday he’ll be as over as his girlfriend, I don’t know, but nonetheless, I’ve always liked his work,” Ross said. “He’s a solid guy, he’s a solid guy, but saying things like that make him look bad and for that I feel bad for him. I just do.”

This brought out a response from Lynch.

Nothing but respect, JR — you’re an amazing announcer! So go down to the locker room and announce that I would whoop your whole women’s division any day of the week and twice on Sundays. https://t.co/ZRE39Vo4TU — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 26, 2019

As a result, a few AEW stars fired back.

Well.. that escalated quickly 🤨 pic.twitter.com/r5DJTqYv1p — Bea Priestley ビープリーストリー (@BeaPriestley) October 27, 2019

Rollins has earned quite a bit of heat online for his comments about AEW in the past. When asked about Jon Moxley during a media conference call leading up to SummerSlam, Rollins claimed he and the rest of the new company was “trying to take dinner off my table.”

“I was surprised by it for sure,” Rollins said. “I knew Ambrose needed some time away from WWE but the thing is, he just loves wrestling, he loves the industry, he just wanted some freedom and do his own thing and that happens, you know? And that happens for everybody and I understand his position and why he wanted to go over there and that’s on him.

“But, now he’s competition, now he’s the one trying to take dinner off my table so good on him but we’re going to do our best to continue to be the best here at WWE and those guys want to step up to the big leagues to give it a shot? Then by all means but we’re going to knock them dead just like we do everybody else,” he continued.