WWE’s Becky Lynch Slams Ronda Rousey Ahead of WrestleMania 35

Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair will throw down for not one but two championships this Sunday at WrestleMania 35, and it’s an occasion that’s been long coming. The rivalry between all three superstars has increased over the past few weeks, but that is especially true of the bad blood between Lynch and Rousey, and Lynch recently took a chance to get in one last slam on Rousey before they compete in the ring at the show of all WWE shows this weekend.

Recently Rousey has taken her anger out in several promos and behind the scenes interviews, going so far as to break the fourth wall and call out the kayfabe aspect of it on several occasions. That hasn’t sat well with some fans, and Lynch was asked about it in a recent interview withESPN’s Ariel Helwani, and she made it clear where she stands, slamming Rousey in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No, you wouldn’t hear a champion speak like that,” Lynch said. “I think it’s completely disrespectful. I think it’s completely stupid and it’s almost laughable because this is the same woman who a few months ago was in her kitchen crying…crying over how tough it is, and she is on a part-time schedule, for four months. Came in, was handed everything, made her debut at WrestleMania, having never earned her way into this business. Yes, she earned it in a different business, but that’s like somebody from basketball showing up in the NFL and expecting to be the quarterback. That’s ridiculous.”

Lynch continued breaking Rousey down and the difference between her light schedule and Lynch’s full-time workload that she and many superstars endure just to get a shot at WrestleMania.

“And so she came in, was handed everything, got to wrestle the best of the best on all the pay-per-views. Got on the cover of everything,” Lynch said. “Every poster, ever DVD, got all the press opportunities, and she is crying in her kitchen about a part-time schedule because she cannot make breakfast for her husband. And yet that is the same woman who disrespects our business when the rest of us are out working 52 weeks a year at least 5 nights. We are on the road in hotels more than at home in our own beds, and that’s our life. And that’s the life that we choose, but that’s the life we love, and we do that so that we get the opportunity hopefully one day to main event WrestleMania. She is handed that opportunity. How dare she disrespect my business, and how dare she get to hold a…my championship in my business. I’m excited to chase her out.”

Many are hoping she does just that, though many are also rooting for Rousey, and Charlotte has legions of fans backing her as well. Regardless of who wins, this promises to be an event we won’t forget anytime soon.

WrestleMania 35 airs on the WWE Network this Sunday, and you can check out all our coverage of the big event right here!

Is Lynch right about Rousey? Let us know in the comments or hit me up @MattMuellerCB!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!