WWE's Becky Lynch Spotlights Her Batman Look from Joker Trailer Spoof at Elimination Chamber

Those who tuned into WWE's Elimination Chamber premium live event saw plenty of memorable moments in the ring, but they also witnessed an incredible trailer spoof featuring none other than Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. The duo would become Batman and The Joker in the hilarious spoof, with Rollins dancing on the stairs and Lynch doing her best Batman voice. Lynch had a Batman-esque look in the trailer as well, and after it aired she took to social media to showcase a new look at the Batman styling, and you can check out the new photo of Lynch in the post below.

Lynch had a black shirt and jacket along with black gloves and black sunglasses to complete the look, and the larger glasses almost make it look like true superhero gear. In the post she added the caption "I am the man", and it's pretty hard to argue any differently.

I am the man. pic.twitter.com/WWtzLTdB66 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 19, 2023

The trailer had Rollins donning the Joker-style makeup from Joaquin Phoenix's hit film. Rollins recreated the now unforgettable stair dancing scene from the film and then he's approached by Lynch, and the two share a humorous exchange with Lynch going into complete Batman voice. WWE said there would be some fun trailers, but I don't think anyone thought we'd get Batman and Joker.

Elimination Chamber has already solidified some things for WrestleMania 39, with Asuka earning her shot at Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship. Rollins is still in the midst of trying to secure the United States Championship in the men's Elimination Chamber match, and then the main event will decide who goes on to face Cody Rhodes in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania.

As for Lynch, it remains to be seen how she will figure into WrestleMania. The two Women's Championships are currently both locked in for matches, with Charlotte Flair defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley and Belair now facing Asuka. That means there's probably a big-name match for Lynch in the works, and it likely isn't Ronda Rousey like some expected last year.

As for what that will be, Lita did recently make a return to WWE and has let people know she'd be up for a rematch. There's also the rumor that Trish Stratus is going to return and take on Lynch in a match at the big event, something that's been teased by both stars in the past. If it happens, that is certainly a WrestleMania-worthy showdown, but we'll have to wait and see how things play out.

You can find the full results for Elimination Chamber below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Sami Zayn

United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Austin Theory (C) vs Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford

Raw Women's Championship No. 1 Contender Elimination Chamber Match: Asuka def. Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Carmella

Edge & Beth Phoenix def. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

Brock Lesnar def. Bobby Lashley

