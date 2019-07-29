Watch: Becky Lynch and Natalya Share Intense Promos Ahead of SummerSlam Match

The Raw Women’s Championship match between Becky Lynch and Natalya was one of the first matches confirmed for WWE’s upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view on Aug. 11 in Toronto. However with the exception of a short brawl during A Moment of Bliss on Raw last week, the pair haven’t had much time on-screen to build up to the bout.

The pair took matters into their own hands over the weekend, each releasing a video cutting a promo on the other. Needless to say, things got personal rather quickly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Now if they won’t give me the time to talk then I’ll make the time to talk, because in two weeks, the champ is coming to beat you, Nattie, in your home country,” Lynch said in her promo. “Now, you were born into greatness, you have greatness running through your veins. You sleep beside greatness in your bed every night, you area actually surrounded by excellence, and you’ve done nothing with it. You’ve let your country down. They wanted you to be a great woman and you peaked at just being a good girl. It’s no wonder you tried to chase me out of the company when you did, it’s no wonder that you tried to attack me from behind time after time after time. You saw in me what you could never be, and it made you dangerous, Nattie. Well bring that version of you to SummerSlam, because that is that Nattie that I want across the ring from me.”

Natalya then responded with her own promo.

“Man, ‘The Man’ talks a big game about greatness. Becky, you talk about beating me in my home country of Canada? You talk about my family and how I haven’t lived up to their level of excellence? You talk about me sleeping next to greatness? Well, I’m not like you. I don’t exploit my relationships. You know nothing about what I’ve been through or what my family has been through or what I’ve sacrificed personally to get where I am today in WWE and how I’ve risen above the ashes. I’ve risen above 45-second matches, and I’ve risen above bad gimmicks like farting with Hornswoggle in the hallway. You never had to go through any of that. You waltzed back into the company in 2013 after quitting for eight years. You waltzed back when you smelled the rumblings of a revolution. You walked back when you saw that women like myself were changing the game.”

Lynch then tried to start up a gimmick of replacing the maple leaf on the Canada flag with a shamrock. The veteran didn’t seem impressed.