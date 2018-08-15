Becky Lynch Pitches Two Major Matches for WWE’s Evolution

The WWE‘s first-ever all-women pay-per-view event, Evolution, doesn’t take place until October. But that hasn’t stopped Becky Lynch from coming up with ideas for the show.

In a recent interview with Spanish wrestling news outlet Planeta Wrestling, Lynch pitched two massive matches for the event — a fatal four-way between herself, Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Sasha Banks and a one-on-one match between herself and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“One thing, I wouldn’t mind it being a Four Horsewomen match — as in a Fatal four-way in some form or fashion…” Lynch said. “I would also, if Lita is going to be back — I would love to face her. She’s the woman I looked at when I was a teenager and said, ‘Oh, I could be like her’ or ‘She’s like me,’ you know? She was like a tomboy and she was spunky and she just had that edge to her where I related to her more than anybody else. I always look at that and go, ‘Wow, if I didn’t have a role model like her, would I be where I am now?’ So that would be pretty cool to face-off in the ring with her one-on-one.”

Lynch and Lita’s most famous encounter came at WrestleMania 32 when the latter revealed the new WWE Women’s Championship (now known as the Raw Women’s Championship) before a triple threat title match between Lynch, Banks and Flair. The two then crossed paths again during the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble match when Lynch tossed Lita over the top rope for an elimination.

Originally forming in NXT, the Four Horsewomen have crossed paths dozens of times since they (excluding Bayley) joined the main roster in 2015 to kick off the Women’s Revolution.

Lynch and Flair are currently in a storyline regarding the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Back in late July Lynch pinned champion Carmella in a non-title match on an episode of SmackDown Live, earning a title shot for the first time since WrestleMania 33 at SummerSlam. However just one week later Flair returned to television and earned her way into the SummerSlam match by also pinning Carmella.

As for the other two Horsewomen, Banks and Bayley have been in an on-and-off feud ever since January when Banks betrayed Bayley during the Rumble match. Despite the two getting physical on several occasions, a feud never got underway as the duo instead decided to form the “Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection.” The two are currently not booked for SummerSlam, which takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday.