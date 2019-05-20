Becky Lynch Retains Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans at Money in the Bank

Becky Lynch kept her title as “Becky 2 Belts” alive on Sunday night, defeating Lacey Evans in her Raw Women’s Championship match at Money in the Bank.

Evans attacked Lynch’s knee late in the match and attempted a roll-up. But the referee did not count the pin, allowing Lynch to roll through and lock in the Disarmer to force the submission.

Finish From Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans RAW Women’s Title Match! #MITB pic.twitter.com/cLyQJMVOx3 — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) May 20, 2019

Lynch won both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship by defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35 in a “Winner Take All” triple threat match. She was originally supposed to just face Rousey after winning the Women’s Royal Rumble, but Flair eventually inserted herself into the match thanks to preferential treatment from the McMahon family.

The night after winning both titles, Lynch was confronted on the entrance ramp by Evans, who had not wrestled a televised match outside of her Royal Rumble appearance. She nailed Lynch with a right hand suckerpunch, leading to a brawl that carried over to SmackDown Live the next night.

Unfortunately for “The Man” her reign as a dual champ would only last a few more minutes. After avoiding a Natural Selection from Charlotte Flair and attempting to win via count out, Lynch was hit by a sneak attack Women’s Right from Evans that allowed Flair to pick up her ninth Women’s Championship. The two heels would then continue to beat down Lynch, causing Bayley to run out and make the save. “The Hugger” would eventually find an opening to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on Flair, winning her first SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Elsewhere in the evening both Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston retained their respective world championships, Brock Lesnar won the Money in the Ban ladder match despite not actually being in the match, Roman Reigns squashed Elias in a matter of seconds and Rey Mysterio defeated Samoa Joe in just over two minutes to win the United States Championship, making him the 14th modern Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.