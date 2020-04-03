Becky Lynch Continues Push For Ronda Rousey Match, Talks NXT

One year ago at WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch was in the main event of the show alongside Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. That night, she left Met-Life Stadium the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion. One year later, Lynch again finds herself in a women’s championship scenario, this time as the defending RAW Women’s Champion in a title defense against former NXT Champion Shayna Baszler. During a wide-ranging interview with ViBe and Wrestling, Lynch spoke of the state of the NXT women’s division and seemingly continued a push for a singles match against Rousey.

On the NXT division, Lynch said, “There was a low for women in NXT for a little while and now it’s up again and it’s super strong and it makes me feel super excited because there’s a lot of competitors that I could see that challenge me for the title and offer me some good fights and then realize that The Man is just on a whole different level. Being in NXT and growing that way and changing the landscape of it forever and of women’s wrestling forever is hugely important to me.”

Rousey vs. Lynch remains a big money story for WWE to tell should Rousey return to the company. Rousey exited after WrestleMania 35 and hasn’t wrestled since. Their bout at WrestleMania was originally scheduled to be a singles contest, but Flair was added to the content in the weeks prior. While some fans were unhappy with the decision at the time, there’s still an allure for an eventual Rousey vs. Lynch battle.

“Leave her at home,” Lynch said. “I have talked a long time that all these MMA heads that want to come into WWE because they think it’s an easy meal ticket but not put in the work and hours and hours we do when it comes to travel and the grind and obsessing about this and making sure the crowd appreciates everything we do. She doesn’t want to put in that work. Just remember that I’ll be getting better and better every time while she’s at home playing with her Twitch or whatever.”

