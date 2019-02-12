Watch: Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey Team up After WWE Raw

Monday Night Raw went off the air in shocking fashion this week as Vince McMahon announced that Charlotte Flair would be replacing a “suspended” Becky Lynch in the WrestleMania 35 main event against Ronda Rousey.

Both Lynch and Rousey were left stunned by the news in the ring, but the two quickly turned on each other as Lynch presumed Rousey knew about McMahon’s decision to suspend her for 60 days. Rousey fought back by saying she knew nothing about it, and before the two could come to blows the Riott Squad’s music hit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ruby Riott led her trio down to the ring and cut a brief promo saying Rousey was overlooking her ahead of their title match at Elimination Chamber on Sunday. The three then hit the ring, only for Rousey and Lynch to beat up all three and lock Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan in their respective submission holds.

WWE uploaded the brawl to YouTube late Monday night.

This week’s Raw centered around Lynch and her ongoing struggle with WWE’s authority figures. After slapping both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon last week, the couple told Lynch that her suspension would be lifted (she apparently consulted doctors off-screen, which was their whole point of contention in the first place) if and only if she apologized to both of them for her attacks. Lynch was spotted backstage throughout the night debating the issue, and finally decided at the end of the show to apologize to both of them. To her surprise Triple H and McMahon both kept their word and reinstated Lynch, but the celebration was cut short as Vince made his way out onstage and told Lynch he didn’t forgive her, nor did he appreciate her attitude. He then declared her suspended and named Flair the new No. 1 contender.

Lynch and Flair have been at each other’s throats since Lynch initially turned heel at SummerSlam when Flair won back the SmackDown Women’s Championship. This led to matches between the two at Hell in a Cell (where Lynch won the title from Flair), Evolution and a triple threat TLC match with Asuka at TLC. The rivalry even made its way into this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match as Lynch had to battle through a leg injury to eliminate Flair to win a shot at Rousey’s title.