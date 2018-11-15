Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey to Main Event WrestleMania 35?

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey is the hottest ticket in WWE right now. While we won’t see it at Survivor Series, their big fight is reportedly being saved for WrestleMania 35’s main event.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McMahon and Rousey decided that due to Lynch’s injuries, it was best to postpone their showdown until WrestleMania. This is reportedly the reason why they spent Wednesday being so pugnacious on social media. Per the report, their match will main event the show — a first for women in WWE.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given their already intoxicating rivalry, it seems fitting they meet at ‘Mania. Unfortunately, Lynch needed to break her nose and get concussed for this opportunity to manifest but considering she he’s well, it’s a trade she’s likely happy to make. We’re not sure about McMahon and Rousey being the only people to make such a significant decision as The Observer reports, but we’ll happily buy the idea of Lynch vs. Rousey closing WM35.

Even if this is just a rumor, it’s one that will electrify WWE’s fanbase. Right now, Lynch is in the middle of what looks to be a transcendental run. Her momentum combined with Rousey’s blockbuster appeal makes for not just a great match, but the most coveted contest in the entire company.

Not long ago, it looked like Rousey would meet Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35. This match too was rumored to be the main event, but in Sunday, Flair will step in for Lynch and go one-on-one with Rousey.

If Lynch vs. Rousey is indeed the plan for WM35, it will be interesting to see how WWE gets there. As it stands both women are the respective champions of Raw and SmackDown, but that may have to change. It’s hard to imagine WW taking the title off of Rousey, so Lynch seems destined to drop her gold. However, if that’s the case, that makes Lynch a heavy favorite to win the Royal Ruble and pick Rousey as her WrestleMania 35 date. There is a chance that both women enter ‘Mania as champion, but that would bottleneck the women’s division and cut names like Flair and Alexa Biss out of a WrestleMania title match.

We’ll have to wait and see how this goes, but Lynch vs. Rousey is an opportunity that WWE must capitalize upon. Not only will they make history at ‘Mania, but it truly is WWE’s best option at this moment.