WWE’s Becky Lynch Fires First Shot at Ronda Rousey

At the 2017 Survivor Series, WWE installed a Champion vs. Champion theme that saw title holders from Raw and SmackDown square off at the classic pay-per-view. While WWE hasn’t confirmed that to be the template for this year’s show, Becky Lynch is already swinging at Ronda Rousey.

With both women winning at Evolution that means they’ll ikey carry their respective championships to Survivor Series. And as November 18 looms closer, Lynch decided to stoke the fire.

Apparently, Rousey just started following Lynch on Twitter, but Lynch used a double entendre to insult the former UFC Champion.

At Evolution, Rousey’s match with Nikki Bella came directly after Lynch and Charlotte Flair‘s massacre of a match, hence Rousey “followed” Lynch. But per Lynch’s tweet, Rousey couldn’t top the Lass Kickers efforts in terms of show business, thus the barb.

As Evolution went off the air, WWE made sure to position Rousey and Lynch next to each other in a shot of the women’s locker room. The pair of women toasted to their championships, but Lynch’s was back to her combative ways Monday morning.

Becky and Ronda clinking their titles. I need this match. pic.twitter.com/ckQ0M8d53B — Zack (@TheZackLethal) October 29, 2018

We’ll know more about WWE’s plans for Rousey and Lynch after this week’s Raw and SmackDown, but Vince McMahon and Co may dedicate that time to pumping Crown Jewel. Due to Saudi Arabian customs, neither Rousey nor Lynch will defend their titles at Crown Jewel—a fact that appears to guarantee they’ll be Champions come Survivor Series. Look for WWE to start building Rousey vs. Lynch sometime next week.

This story is developing…