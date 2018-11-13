Latest Rumor Surrounding Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey’s Survivor Series Match

Is Ronda Rousey in jeopardy of suffering her first WWE loss?

According to Cagesideseats, there is plenty of talks backstage about Becky Lynch pinning Rousey this Sunday at Survivor Series. However, considering how important Rousey is to the company if she does lose, it will not be cleanly.

Per the report, WWE is mulling over two different finishes for the Champion vs. Champion match. One has Nia Jax and Tamina costing Rousey the match and thus adding fuel to Jax and Rousey’s future championship match. The other option is Charlotte Flair interfering on Becky Lynch’s behalf and setting up a Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen match.

So are either of these likely to be true? Well for one, we can bank on Rousey vs. Lynch ending in chaos. With both women at their relative peaks, there’s not much use in either of them taking a clean loss. This means that WWE will have to use outside interference to swing the balance of the match. At this point, it only looks to be a matter of who will be the perpetrators.

Either way, it looks like Lynch will be the beneficiary. While she’s not exactly a heel, she’s far more the villain than Rousey in this storyline. And if we’re being honest, Lynch is actually commanding more attention than Rousey at this point. Rousey has been great, but Becky Lynch may actually be in the middle of a transcendental run.

The latest episode of Raw was yet another example that Lynch’s hot streak is indeed blessed by the wrestling gods. During the Raw vs. SmackDown scrum, Lynch appeared to have broken her nose. While that sounds far from a blessing, the blood that poured from her face may have been. As she decimated the Raw roster, Lynch proudly posed with her war wounds on display, making the bloody images border on the realm of the iconic.

Survivor Series will be the first time Rousey will not compete as the fan favorite. While she’s still supported by the WWE Universe, no one has momentum like Lynch, and Rousey may actually be booed on Sunday. We’ll have to wait and see, but regardless of the finish, Rousey vs. Lynch promises to be Survivor Series’ best fight.