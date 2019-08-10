Becky Lynch Continues Push For Sasha Banks Feud

While Sasha Banks hasn’t wrestled in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 35 back in April, her good friend Becky Lynch is still pushing for an eventual match with the disgruntled former WWE Women’s Champion.

While doing a SummerSlam promotional interview with Sky Sports this week, Lynch was asked about defending the RAW Women’s Championship one day against Banks.

“Yeah, [I would be interested in facing her] if Sasha Banks could hack it and she didn’t just get her jacket – and she’s off crying like Ronda Rousey – then I would love to face her,” Lynch explained. “But unfortunately, she couldn’t take losing. She lost the [WWE Women’s] Tag Team Championships and she was gone. She was gone! Some people can’t hack losing – they can’t step up. They can’t realize that when you lose, it’s just a chance to get better, it’s a chance to learn, and it’s a chance to grow.

“Instead, she wants to talk about, ‘Oh, the freaking wind, and the freaking butterflies, and the freaking cocoons, and I’m a rabbit that’s coming from the Earth and the soil,’ and whatever else she wants to put on her little social media crap. Come fight me, Sasha, if you want it,” Lynch finished.

We know that Banks met with Vince McMahon in May and also did some work for the WWE 2K20 video game, but outside of that, has been completely absent from WWE since WrestleMania.

Reports have indicated that Banks is expected back in the not too distant future, but we won’t know for sure until it actually happens. A feud with Lynch would certainly be a great way to reintroduce her after such a long time away.

